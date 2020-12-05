Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Bissette
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1948
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Wounded Warrior Project
Thomas Bissette's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Carroll Memorial Baptist Church
2220 Camden Rd., Fayetteville, North Carolina 28306
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.