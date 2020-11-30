Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Bodilly
1943 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1943
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
American Legion
Easton High School
Phillies
United States Air Force
Thomas Bodilly's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by John F. Yasik Funeral Services in Wilmington, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John F. Yasik Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by John F. Yasik Funeral Services on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Parish
455 Bow Rd., Elkton, Maryland
Funeral services provided by:
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.