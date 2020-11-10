Thomas Bolton's passing at the age of 67 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Faith Funeral Home Inc. in Havana, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Faith Funeral Home Inc. website.
Published by Faith Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.