Thomas Borza
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1952
DIED
January 1, 2020
Thomas Borza's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home, Inc.
3552 California Ave., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
