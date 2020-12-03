Menu
Thomas Boyle
1948 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1948
DIED
November 28, 2020
Thomas Boyle's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River in Pearl River, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River
100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, NY 10965
Dec
3
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River
100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, NY 10965
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Presentation
271 W. Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, New York
Tom was a great friend and mentor to the transportation industry. Our time spent working on the APTA International Roadeo committee is something I will always remember him for as he unselfishly donated his time and shared his experiences to help others be the best they could be.
My condolences to the family. Tom will be missed.
.Michael Hennessy
Friend
December 2, 2020
Annie Stratton
December 2, 2020
Many memories and lots of fun times working together at Liberty Lines. RIP Tom
Trudie Bass
Coworker
December 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy for Kathleen and family for the loss of Tom. I am so saddened by this news. He was a wonderful friend and a true gentleman. I couldn't have asked for better people to be my neighbors.
Ida McCormick
December 1, 2020
Tom was a fantastic man who loved everyone, I had the privilege to work with him during business meetings and travel. Tom was indeed a delightful man, and we will miss him dearly.

Steve and Mary Mullaly
Steve Mullaly
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
Dearest Tommy, I always looked up to you like a big brother, and you ever let me down! We shared some great family memories over the past sixty years. Holidays growing up in The Bronx, vacations in Putnam Lake, Lake Hopatcong, and Ocean Grove (with thanks to Barney and Kathleen).

You took me to my first game at Yankee Stadium (6/27/1964). Yanks won, Whitey pitched, and Mickey homered. I was hooked. You took me to my first live rock concert (8/19/1967). We walked the boards from Ocean Grove to the Asbury Convention Center to see Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels. You took me for my first ride in a car we would all still love to own today, your 1967 Chevy Chevelle 283cc 2 door.

So many great times in the recent years, the wedding and anniversary parties and, most of all, the annual St Patrick’s Day get together in NYC.

When we spoke last week you ended the conversation as you always did saying,” God Bless, Sean”. God bless you, Tommy for all you did for our family and friends. Love you and miss you.

Deepest condolences to Kathleen, Tom, Kevin, Jimmy and their families.

Ar Dheis De Go Raigh Ainam
Sean Boyle
Family
December 1, 2020
Our deepest condolence to Kathleen and the Boyle family. Tom was a true gentleman and we enjoyed his and Kathleen's company in the brief time we knew him. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and may Perpetual Light shine upon him. Alan and Teresa Buczek, Syracuse, NY
Teresa Buczek
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020