Dearest Tommy, I always looked up to you like a big brother, and you ever let me down! We shared some great family memories over the past sixty years. Holidays growing up in The Bronx, vacations in Putnam Lake, Lake Hopatcong, and Ocean Grove (with thanks to Barney and Kathleen).



You took me to my first game at Yankee Stadium (6/27/1964). Yanks won, Whitey pitched, and Mickey homered. I was hooked. You took me to my first live rock concert (8/19/1967). We walked the boards from Ocean Grove to the Asbury Convention Center to see Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels. You took me for my first ride in a car we would all still love to own today, your 1967 Chevy Chevelle 283cc 2 door.



So many great times in the recent years, the wedding and anniversary parties and, most of all, the annual St Patrick’s Day get together in NYC.



When we spoke last week you ended the conversation as you always did saying,” God Bless, Sean”. God bless you, Tommy for all you did for our family and friends. Love you and miss you.



Deepest condolences to Kathleen, Tom, Kevin, Jimmy and their families.



Ar Dheis De Go Raigh Ainam

Sean Boyle Family December 1, 2020