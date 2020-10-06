Thomas James Bryson



1991 ~ 2020







On Saturday October 3, 2020 Thomas James Bryson, son, brother, father, and friend died at age 29 in Salt Lake City Utah.



Thomas was born April 10, 1991 in Salt Lake City to his parents James Bryson and Leslie Bryson. He had 4 siblings: April Bryson, Nicholas O'Neal, Nathaniel O'Neal, and Tazia Bryson.



As a young child Thomas was goofy, silly, and loved to entertain. He was fun to be around and energetic. As a kid he wanted to be a Sumo Wrestler and often dressed up and played the part. He was involved in sports since he was 3 years old.



Thomas grew up in Layton Utah and graduated from Layton High School. In high school he was a five sport athlete and played football, wrestling, basketball, soccer and baseball. His senior year he took State in Wrestling at 215lbs. Many of his teammates would described him as "one of the most talented players on the field and yet find a way to be clumsy". He was heavily recruited by multiple colleges for his talents at Defensive End. He went on to play college football at BYU, Snow College, and Minot State University.



Thomas was handy as he worked a variety of jobs. He was quick to learn new trades and had experience in piano moving, parking lot striping, construction, and other labor type jobs.



Thomas was a big guy who had an even bigger heart. He was one to greet you with a bear hug. You'd often see him in his Converse Sneakers, and a casual tee. He had a dynamic personality and he would be described as loving, fearless, a good teacher, kind, rebellious, quick to serve, a story teller, and compassionate.



Thomas had a passion for cooking and some of his most requested dishes were steak, pasta, seafood, breakfast, ham and beans, fried chicken, the list really goes on! He could cook ANYTHING, he was truly talented in the kitchen.



Thomas always seemed to find comfort in the Latter-Day Saint Church and continued to have a strong belief in God and Jesus Christ.



Thomas enjoyed hiking and being outside, watching/playing/coaching sports, working out, playing video games, having a friendly debate, and movie marathons. He especially loved Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings. He was an avid Packers fan.



On October 2nd 2019 Thomas became a father to Jaemis Mack Bryson. Jaemis was Thomas's pride and joy and he loved being a dad. Having Jaemis brought Thomas meaning and purpose in his life. Thomas and Jaemis's mother Holly made Jaemis the center of their world.



Jaemis's First Birthday was celebrated with both his mom and dad together. Thomas's last day on earth was filled with celebrating the first year of his son's life.



Those left to cherish Thomas's memories…



Son: Jaemis Mack Bryson (Holly Robinson, mother).



Parents: James Bryson and Leslie Bryson.



Siblings: April Bryson, Nicholas (Cambria) O'Neal, Nathaniel O'Neal, and Tazia Bryson (Dillon Umoh).



Nieces and Nephews: Heaven Da'vhonne Bryson, Phoenix Amour, Penny Telaya, Aubrielle Mae O'Neal, Smith Russell O'Neal, Edison Leslie O'Neal, Niah Esprey Umoh, Taelyn Tish Umoh, Sairae Bay Umoh, Dillon David Umoh II.



He will be met in heaven by:



Grandparents: Thomas R. Mack, Bernice Elizabeth Bryson, L. Read Tolman, Margret Jean Tolman, Jones Hart O'Neal (nephew).



A memorial account has been created under his name at America First Credit Union. You do not have to have an account or be a member to deposit funds to the memorial account. You can simply go to any branch or call their online branch number at 800-999-3961 and provide the following information to make a contribution.



Account Name: Thomas Bryson Memorial Account



Account Number: 9118043



For those that are America First Credit Union members and have an account, you may also do an online bank transfer directly to the memorial account. You will simply need to enter "Thomas" as the last name for the transfer as this is the first part of the account name.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.