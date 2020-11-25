Menu
Thomas Burke
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1933
DIED
November 5, 2020
Thomas Burke's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Homes in Braintree, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peck Funeral Homes website.

Published by Peck Funeral Homes on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Parish
55 Commercial Street, Weymouth, Massachusetts 02188
Nov
12
Funeral service
12:15p.m.
Braintree Cemetery
Plain Street, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184
Peck Funeral Homes
