Thomas Carroll
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1945
DIED
November 13, 2020
Thomas Carroll's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home website.

Published by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church
200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
