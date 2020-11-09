Thomas "Tom" Catalde, Age 88, of Carnegie, died Friday, November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Fidelis Catalde. Loving father of Frank (Joyce), Tina (John) Schnarrs, the late Victoria Fairfield, Thomas (Kim), Roxanne Seagle, Marylynn (Tim) Scott, Donald Seagle, Melani Seagle (Rick), and Alison (Robert) Wojcik. Loving brother of the late Kay Williamson, Marie Zaroli, Betty Bernritter, the late Victor Catalde and the late Andy (Sonny) Toker. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Tom will be greatly missed by his kind and compassionate caretaker, Julie.Tom was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, a plumber, TV Repairman, and found a hobby in videotaping weddings, parties, and family holidays. His greatest hobby was relaxing on weekends at Canadohta Lake with family and friends. A private service will be held at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2820 Washington Road, McMurray, Pa 15317. Extended family and friends welcome to meet at the funeral home Friday at 9:15 AM for Interment at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.