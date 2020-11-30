Menu
Thomas Coughlin
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1945
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Thomas Coughlin's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator, IL .

Published by Solon-Telford Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Cemetery - Ransom
2655-, 2699 N 16th Rd., Ransom, Illinois 60470
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
I enjoyed working at the Criminal Justice Center with Tom before he went to the downtown Courthouse. He was the kindest person out there. Always had a smile for everyone. He was a great guy and will be greatly missed by everyone who had a chance to know him.
Lori Missel
Coworker
November 30, 2020