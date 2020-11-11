Menu
Thomas DelRossi
1925 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1925
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
U.S. Army
Thomas DelRossi's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Landolfi Funeral Home Of Hammonton Llc in Hammonton, NJ .

