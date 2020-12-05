Menu
Thomas Dickinson
1948 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1948
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Pennsylvania State University
Thomas Dickinson's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson Funeral Home in Ridgway, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson Funeral Home website.

Published by Thompson Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
