Of Monroeville, age 84, unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020.



Loving father of Lisa (Ed) Munzek of Plum, Christopher (Jamey) Dinzeo of Level Green, Michael (April) Dinzeo of TX and John Dinzeo of LA.



Treasured grandfather of Joshua (Amanda) Munzek and Tara (Nick Bracciante) Munzek; Madilyn, Aleksey, Tristian and Brinley Dinzeo; Evelyn and Abel Dinzeo.



Beloved brother of Dolly (late Joseph) Kuhner of Wilkins Twp., the late Matthew (surviving spouse, Dorothy) Dinzeo and the late Roselle (late John) Kucic.



Tom is also survived by nieces and nephews.



Tom was a proud Korean War Navy veteran. A pet pastime of his was toiling in his vegetable garden. He also rarely missed the Thursday night family gatherings of food, wine and fellowship. Tom loved to be with his family above all else, especially playing cards and other games with his grandchildren.



Friends are welcome on Monday from 2-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m.



Tom will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Good Shepherd Cemetery.

