Thomas Distel
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1946
DIED
November 16, 2020
Thomas Distel's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty in Lakewood, CO .

Published by Horan & McConaty on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, Colorado 80227
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, Colorado 80227
Dec
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
12801 W 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, Colorado 80033
Funeral services provided by:
Horan & McConaty
