Thomas Eakin
1933 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1933
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
American Diabetes Association
Army
Thomas Eakin's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by BROWN FORWARD INC in Shaker Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BROWN FORWARD INC website.

Published by BROWN FORWARD INC on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland
3630 Fairmount Boulevard, Shaker Heights, Ohio 44118
Nov
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland
Funeral services provided by:
BROWN FORWARD INC
I enjoyed working with Tom on his sports calendars at Evans Printing.
Gretchen
November 27, 2020
I liked him the first time I met him.
What a storyteller and full of life!!
My sympathy to his family.
Ann(formerly Henry) Smith
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dale L Duerr
November 23, 2020