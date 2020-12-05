Thomas Giacomini's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riverview Abbey Funeral Home in Portland, OR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riverview Abbey Funeral Home website.
Published by Riverview Abbey Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
