Thomas Gingrich
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1943
DIED
November 27, 2020
Thomas Gingrich's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hale Sarver Funeral Home in West Milton, OH .

Published by Hale Sarver Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Love,
Pat Baumann and Mike Swomley
Patricia Baumann
Friend
December 2, 2020