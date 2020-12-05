Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Graham
1951 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1951
DIED
October 26, 2020
Thomas Graham's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home in Covington, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moore Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Moore Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High St., Covington, Ohio 45318
Oct
31
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High St., Covington, Ohio 45318
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.