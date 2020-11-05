Thomas Greygor, age 77, of Murrysville passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family. He was born on November 12, 1942 in Lawrenceville, PA to the late Andrew and Jennie (Killen ) Greygor. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Cheryl; a daughter, Tammy (Nino) DiLascio of Saltsburg; two grandchildren, Dr. Sara (Noah Miller) DiLascio and Marie (Charlie Kleman) DiLascio, CRNP; a brother, Patrick Michael Greygor; and also survived by several nieces and nephews. Tom's passion was gardening around the house and he always said "there is always room for one more plant" in his flower gardens. He collected antiques and collectables and loved the adventure of finding that one last piece to complete a collection. The most important thing to him was his family which he so enjoyed spending time with. Private services will be held at the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Entombment at Twin Valley Memorial in Delmont. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the American Cancer Society
, 510 Pellis Rd., Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please place "In memory of Thomas Greygor" on the memo line.
Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.