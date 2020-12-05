Menu
Thomas Gunter
1967 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1967
DIED
November 30, 2020
Thomas Gunter's passing at the age of 53 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blizzard Funeral Home in Wagener, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blizzard Funeral Home website.

Published by Blizzard Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Blizzard Funeral Home Chapel
163 Main Street South, Wagener, South Carolina 29164
Dec
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hope Lutheran Church
1400 Kennerly Rd., Irmo, South Carolina 29063
Blizzard Funeral Home
