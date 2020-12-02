Menu
Thomas Hagood
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1937
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Thomas Hagood's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc in Rayville, LA .

Published by Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brown-Holley Funeral Home
603 Francis St., Rayville, Louisiana 71269
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
