Thomas Hendricks
1923 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1923
DIED
November 13, 2020
Thomas Hendricks's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" in Richmond, VA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, Virginia 23223
Funeral services provided by:
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
