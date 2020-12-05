Thomas Henry's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home Inc in Whitwell, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
