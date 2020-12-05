Menu
Thomas Homan
1955 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1955
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Thomas Homan's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home in Barberton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home website.

Published by Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd W., Barberton, Ohio
Dec
3
Calling hours
11:00a.m.
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W., Barberton, OH 44203
Dec
3
Inurnment
2:00p.m.
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
