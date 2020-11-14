Menu
Thomas Jobes
1955 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1955
DIED
November 3, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Thomas Jobes's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Basil Church
1735 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15210
Funeral services provided by:
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
