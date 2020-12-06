Menu
Thomas Kennedy
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 14, 1930
DIED
December 3, 2020
Thomas Kennedy's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home website.

Published by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Church of the Nativity
315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, New Jersey 07432
Dec
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Church of the Nativity
315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, New Jersey 07432
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
