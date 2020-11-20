Menu
Thomas King
1947 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1947
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Thomas King's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hazlet, NJ .

Published by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
3269 State Route 35, Hazlet, New Jersey 07730
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.