March 25, 1971 ~ October 27, 2020







Thomas Waldo Knight, 49, passed away on October 27, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1971 to Gary L. and Susan Daley Knight in Walla Walla, Washington. Thom was a natural when it came to being a Big Brother, he has always taken care of his siblings without ever being asked, and he would do anything for them. He cherished his parents and always had so much respect for them throughout his life. Thom offered to help everyone around him. When you met hit him he instantly became your friend.



He loved to go camping, fishing and hunting. He loved to cook, and anyone that who knows him, he has probably cooked for them. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Thom was a true patriot; he loved his country and all those who served it. He proudly flew the flag every day. He had a strong love for the scouts. He was an Eagle Scout and also a scout leader.



Thom married his sweetheart Christie (Swallow) Knight on September 3, 2007. He did everything he could to make her happy and he made sure her every need was taken care of. They had a love like no other. Thom took pride in his children; there is nothing he would not do for them. He loved his grandchildren so much.



He is survived by his wife, Christie (Swallow) Knight, his parents Gary and Susan (Daley) Knight, his siblings Michael (Sheila) Knight, Jason Knight, Tiffany (Nick) Rudelich, his children; Brendon (Ana) Knight, Jessica (Russell) Matthiesen, Alisa Vikery, Tayler Vickery, Landon Austin, Hayden Knight, all his beautiful grandchildren, he has six and one on the way, his grandmother Shirley H. Daley, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial account under Christie Knight has been set up at Golden West Credit Union and Venmo at Christie-Knight-7.



The family would like to give special thanks the staff of Lindquist Layton Mortuary for their help during this difficult time.



We will always carry your memory in Hearts.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.





