Thomas Leroux's passing at the age of 32 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guibord Funeral Home in Lyndonville, VT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guibord Funeral Home website.
Published by Guibord Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
