Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas MacAllister
1922 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1922
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Thomas MacAllister's passing at the age of 98 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. in Milford, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home
291 Bridgeport Ave, Milford, Connecticut
Nov
16
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT 06460
Nov
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Oak Lawn Cemetery
1530 Bronson Road, Fairfield, Connecticut
Nov
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Oak Lawn Cemetery
1530 Bronson Road, Fairfield, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.