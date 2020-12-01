Menu
Thomas Maier
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1947
DIED
November 21, 2020
Thomas Maier's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maier Family Funeral Home in Weidman, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maier Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Maier Family Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Maier Family Funeral Home
5483 W. Weidman Road P.O. Box 156, Weidman, MI 48893
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Maier Family Funeral Home
5483 W. Weidman Rd, Weidman, Michigan 48893
Tom was a good friend for many years. He always made me laugh. He was a very outgoing and loving person. He will be missed in our household. Joseph and Linda (Hancock) Kerkau
Joseph and Linda Kerkau
Friend
November 25, 2020