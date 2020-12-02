Menu
Thomas Marston
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
Thomas Marston's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spencer Funeral Home in East Hampton, CT .

Published by Spencer Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street, East Hampton, Connecticut
Dec
1
Wake
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street, East Hampton, CT 06424
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Old Young St. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Spencer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
No matter where I saw Tom he always came over to say. He was a great guy. You will be missed!! R. I. P.
Doreen Brusseau
Family
November 29, 2020