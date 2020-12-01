Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Mascari
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 13, 1948
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Thomas Mascari's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services in Indianapolis, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46225
Dec
2
Service
7:30p.m.
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46225
Dec
3
Prayer Service
10:30a.m.
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46225
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1530 Union Street, Indianapolis, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Tom, what can I say? I started my Real Estate career with you! You were a great person! We sure had some great times, a lot I will never forget! You could be a bear but you had a heart of gold & always treated me wonderful! I cannot say enough good things about you & how much I appreciate everything you did for me You truly were one of a kind & I will miss you dearly!! Until we meet again, rest easy my friend!
Betty Strohm
Friend
November 29, 2020