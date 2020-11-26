Thomas Merritts's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by John K Bolger Funeral Home Inc in Williamsburg, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John K Bolger Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by John K Bolger Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 26, 2020.
