Thomas Merritts
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1932
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
UPMC Altoona
Thomas Merritts's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by John K Bolger Funeral Home Inc in Williamsburg, PA .

Published by John K Bolger Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
John K Bolger Funeral Home Inc
