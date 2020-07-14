Thomas Michael Collins, of North Ogden, Utah, 81, died of acute heart failure on July 7, 2020.
Tom is survived by his wife Marilynn, daughter Leah, and son Devin. Tom was born to Rose and Waide Collins on October 1, 1938, in Gays Mills, Wisconsin.
He grew up as one of six siblings (Earl, Larry, Pat, Jo, and Kerry) and attended the University of Wisconsin Madison. He remained a devoted Badger.
Tom had a long career with the U.S. Forest Service, serving in many locations around the nation as a soil scientist. He loved working for Smokey Bear!
After retiring, he spent many happy hours sharing his love of cooking through his catering business, Little Turtle Dutch Oven.
His church home was Trinity Presbyterian Church in Ogden. Tom loved to travel, make wine, garden, raise guide dog puppies, and be outdoors.
He treasured friends and family and gave thanks for a full life, well-lived!
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Museum of Forest Service History, (forestservicemuseum.org
). Donations may be made online or by mail.
