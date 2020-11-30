Menu
Thomas Mims
1950 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1950
DIED
November 25, 2020
Thomas Mims's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Countryside Funeral Home Chapel
9185 NE Jacksonville Road, Anthony, Florida 32617
Nov
29
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Countryside Funeral Home Chapel
9185 NE Jacksonville Road, Anthony, Florida 32617
Funeral services provided by:
Countryside Funeral Home
