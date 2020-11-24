Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Morgan
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1948
DIED
October 11, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Thomas Morgan's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Miller-Huck Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
64 S. 7th St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43756
Oct
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
64 S. 7th St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43756
Oct
14
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
62 S. 7th St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43756
Funeral services provided by:
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.