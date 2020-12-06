Menu
Thomas Murch
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1945
DIED
December 2, 2020
Thomas Murch's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw in Paw Paw, MI .

Published by Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Such a nice man. He will be missed by all of us at Chub Lake.
Nancy Elliott
Friend
December 5, 2020
Ron and I feel honored to have know Tom. He was one of the kindest, generous man we have ever had the pleasure to know.
He influenced our life with integrity, and honesty alway living his life with a smile!
We are so sorry for your loss!
Ron and Bonnie Dock
Friend
December 5, 2020
If there were more people like Tom in this world, we would all be better off learning from his example. He was the best of the best people you will ever meet. Tom will be missed by all that knew him. Our prayers to the family for strength & peace during this difficult time.
Janice and Jim Elias
Friend
December 5, 2020