On Thursday, September 4, 2020 Thomas James Nelson, a loving husband and father passed away at the age of 72. Thomas was born November 22, 1949 in Brookhaven, Mississippi to Jessie and Wonzie Nelson. He went to Ogden High School where he played football and basketball. He graduated from Ogden High Class of 1969.



He married the love of his life Theresa Williamson in 1986. They raised 4 sons; Thomas Jr., Gene, Val, and Steven, along with 4 daughters; Crystal, Jessica, Dezareae and Myhesha.



Thomas had a passion for basketball and football, he also loved sci fi movies and would be known to watch them all night with family. He loved all his grandkids very much. He was known by his smile and his laugh, and he lived life the way he wanted to.



Thomas is preceded in death by his father Jessie Nelson, mother Wonzie Nelson, brother Jessie Nelson Jr. and daughter Jessica Nelson. He is survived by his wife Theresa, 8 children, aunts and uncles, grandkids and cousins. He will be greatly missed.



A gathering for family and friends will be held from 6-8 pm on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.