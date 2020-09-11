Thomas Wayne Norton died in a tragic accident doing what he loved, exploring the outdoors on September 5, 2020 in Johnson Canyon, Left Hand Fork, Utah.



Tom was born in Ogden, Utah on October 11, 1966 to William Mack Norton and Elisabeth Maria Van Huzien. Tom was raised and education Clinton, Utah. He attended Clearfield High School. He currently resided in West Haven, Utah, where he has lived since 2003. He currently worked as a mechanic at the United States Postal Service where he has worked since June 2019. Tom was a hard working mechanic most of his career working for Paul's Automotive in Syracuse, Utah, but mainly worked for himself at home from his shop.



Our dad wore many hats, had many talents, enjoyed and loved many hobbies throughout and during his life. The last few months he really enjoyed spending time getting to know his girlfriend, Gretchen Gossett, introducing her into his world and showing her the things he loved to do. He loved to sit and dream of the things he could create and build. Our dad loved to tinker in his shop with literally anything, enjoyed welding, and creating the unimaginable contraptions and getting them to work and drive. He loved to dream, talk about, and actually fly. He would drop everything if anybody called and asked if he wanted to go up in a plane to go anywhere for any amount of time. Flying was his dream! He enjoyed motorcycle rides with his friends and his cousin and friend, Mark Van Huzien. He loved the wind in his hair and driving fast. He loved to be outdoors, out at his land riding ATV's and exploring. What our dad loved most was spending time with his daughters, Ashley and Courtney, and he really loved to spend time and play with his grandchildren, Khloe and Daken, those two kids brought him so much happiness and joy, he was looking forward to meeting his new grandson coming in January 2021. His daughters were the light of his life and did everything he could for them. Most of all our dad was a hard worker he was always working on something, always on the go, always on the phone.



Tom is survived by his daughters Ashley Gambino (Cori, & Khloe), Courtney Campbell (Aki, & Daken), Heather Gannon (Patrick, Sydni, Killian, & Conner), his mother, Elisabeth Norton, siblings, Karina Waite (Layne, Jeremy, Joshua, & Krystal), Mike Norton (Stephanie, Jaquelle, Angelique, Quinnley, Marquessa, William, & Celeste), Leonard Norton (Michelle, Tyson, Tracy, Chad, & Candice), his ex-girlfriend and life-long friend, Lisa Adamson, many cousins and family he has made along the way. Tom is preceded in death by his father, William Mack Norton, grandma, Sophie Anne Norton, grandparents Marius and Maria Van Huzien, his very good friend, Dave Squires and aunts and uncles.



Our dad was very well known and loved by many. He will be missed dearly. Our dad was always there when you called and needed something, there were not enough minutes in an hour for him to help all those he wanted to help and get all the things done he needed and wanted to get done, but he never stopped, he never told anyone no. He did all he could for anyone and everyone and felt terrible for letting anyone down or forgetting them. Being stressed and overwhelmed was just how he lived his day to day life. We are glad he is at peace and can relax and fly he can visit all the places he has dreamed about, but most of all he is free and at peace. We have no doubt h is trying to change some things around where ever he is, and he is probably mad at himself for getting himself in this situation because he has too much to do at home.



My sister and I would like to thank everyone who has reached out with love, kind words, funny and great stories, and prayers. It means so much to us! Our dad was an amazing, difficult, complicated, my way or the highway man, but he was our dad and we love and miss him dearly! Relax, and fly high dad, watch and protect our babies!



The family will meet with friends Monday September 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.



In lieu of flowers, an account has been set-up at American First Credit Union under Thomas W. Norton Memorial, Acct # 9117789 or you can venom to @Elisabeth-Norton-1 to help with funeral costs and expenses.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.