The beauty of Tom Passey's life lies not in his perfection. He never claimed to be a perfect man. But Tom was the kind of man Jeffrey R. Holland probably had in mind when he said, "We are infinitely more than our illnesses and limitations."



Thomas Melvin Passey, 59, was born March 18, 1961, at Camp Kue Naha in Okinawa, Japan to J. Bruce Passey and Lynn S. Passey. He left this world August 22, 2020.



A self-described Air Force brat, he lived in several states. As a grade-schooler in Texas, Tom and his best friend scavenged construction debris to build a tree house that included wall to wall carpeting. They would have added a fireplace until Tom's mother got wind of the plan and vetoed it. That marvelous tree house may have been where Tom's love of designing and building things first became evident.



The family settled in Utah, where Tom graduated from Layton High School in 1979. After a year at Weber State University, Tom served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Sao Paulo, Brazil. Years later, he could still speak Portuguese and was thrilled when he met people with whom he could converse.



In 1982, Tom invited Janeen Jolley, his neighbor down the road, to a movie. Three months and four fireworks shows later, the couple got engaged. Tom made it official when he arranged for Janeen to hook her ring at the Primary carnival fish pond she was helping with. The couple married April 29, 1983 in the Ogden Temple.



Tom and Janeen spent three years at BYU where Tom graduated in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in Design Engineering Technology. With a degree and two young boys, the couple headed to Washington State where Tom worked for Boeing. In 1989, they returned to Utah when Tom was hired by Evans and Sutherland. Raytheon acquired that company and Tom spent the remainder of his career there.



Besides designing and building everything from complex engineering projects and model sailing ships, Tom loved art in all its forms. He could sketch and sew. He cross-stitched elaborate portraits of his family. His carpentry work is evident in beautiful crown molding and custom-built shelves. He was fascinated with the ship Cutty Sark and intricate models, some made from scratch, stand silent and proud in custom display cases Tom built for them.



If Tom didn't know how to do something, he made it a point to learn. One day he told Janeen he was going to do the electrical wiring for their unfinished basement. She asked if he knew anything about wiring. His response was to show her the Reader's Digest "How To" book he'd checked out from the library. The wiring project was a success and "How To" books became a Christmas gifts for his sons. When the girls questioned why they didn't receive the book, he gave them the "How To" book as well.



Tom not only brought light to the basement, he brought light to others. For years, he served families as a faithful home teacher, always remembering birthdays, baptisms, blessings, and other special events. He loved shopping for special gifts for family members. He delighted in watching them open presents he'd picked specifically for their individual likes.



Tom loved serving as ward clerk because it gave him an opportunity to meet everyone in the ward. He knew and loved people, including the children he taught in Primary and the Cub Scouts he led. He once took an entire day off work to decorate the gym for an upcoming Scout awards night.



He loved music. Tom sang in the ward choir and played the piano. He told his children he learned all but the last line of some of the songs in the hymnbook. His rationale was without knowing the entire song, he could truthfully answer he didn't know how if asked to play the piano in seminary.



The final lines of Tom's life are unfinished. He left this world after decades of battling with depression.



Tom is survived by his wife, Janeen and their children, Jimmy (Samantha), Jeremy (Kristin), Jennifer, Jessica, and Jordan (Rachel); five grandchildren, Alexis, Megan, Isaac, Sam, and Luke; his mother, Lynn, and his siblings Kim, Bob, Laura, Jeff, and Sara. Tom was preceded in death by his father.



For Tom, what Elder Holland called a "dark night of mind and spirit," is over. Ultimately, through the love and mercy of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we know a glorious dawn is waiting.





