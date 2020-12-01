Menu
Thomas Penney
1978 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1978
DIED
November 7, 2020
Thomas Penney's passing at the age of 42 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake in Chesapeake, VA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fitchett Funeral Home Liberty St.
1821 Liberty Street, Chesapeake, Virginia 23324
Funeral services provided by:
Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake
