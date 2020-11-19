Menu
Thomas Puglisi
1943 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1943
DIED
November 16, 2020
Thomas Puglisi's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Milford, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road , New Milford, NJ 07646
Funeral services provided by:
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
