Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Rice
1941 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1941
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Thomas Rice's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun in Calhoun, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road, Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Nov
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Haven of Rest Memorial Park
3736 Red Bud Rd., Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Funeral services provided by:
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.