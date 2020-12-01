Menu
Thomas Roesch
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 7, 1941
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Thomas Roesch's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel in Granville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
