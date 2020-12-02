Thomas Rumbaugh's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. in Bergenfield, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. website.
Published by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.