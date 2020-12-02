Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Rumbaugh
1958 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1958
DIED
November 28, 2020
Thomas Rumbaugh's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. in Bergenfield, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Riewerts Memorial Home
187 S Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, New Jersey 07621
Dec
9
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Riewerts Memorial Home
187 S Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, New Jersey 07621
Funeral services provided by:
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.