Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Sanders
1946 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1946
DIED
November 21, 2020
Thomas Sanders's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill in Rock Hill, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Thomas in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Grandview Memorial Park
620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29732
Funeral services provided by:
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.