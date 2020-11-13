Menu
Thomas Schoenborn
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1940
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
st. joseph catholic church
Thomas Schoenborn's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Throop Funeral Home website.

Published by Throop Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Wright, Michigan
Funeral services provided by:
Throop Funeral Home
