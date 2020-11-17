Menu
Thomas Shively
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1929
DIED
November 16, 2020
Thomas Shively's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richardson Funeral Home in Tempe, AZ .

Published by Richardson Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
