Thomas Smith
1959 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1959
DIED
November 9, 2020
Thomas Smith's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary in Yukon, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary website.

Published by Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary
201 E. Main St, Yukon, Oklahoma 73099
Funeral services provided by:
Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary
